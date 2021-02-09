/Unitedbank
Updated: Broder dominates in Pike, wins election

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, February 9. 2021
Marie Greene Broder dominated in Pike in the District Attorney of the Griffin Judicial Circuit race which includes Pike, Spalding, Upson and Fayette counties.

With 100% of Pike's votes counted (including early voting results), Marie Greene Broder had a significant lead in Pike.
Marie Greene Broder - 2,923
Dexter Wimbish - 281

With all precincts reporting, Broder had 73% of the vote with 21,295 votes and Wimbish had 27% of the vote with 7,866 votes.

Republican candidate Marie Broder is currently District Attorney and prior to that served as Assistant DA. She was appointed to fill a vacancy left when former DA Ben Coker became a Superior Court Judge.

Democratic candidate Rev. Dexter Wimbish is a private attorney in criminal and civil litigation and practices law in Fayetteville and Griffin.
