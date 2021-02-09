Marie Greene Broder dominated in Pike in the District Attorney of the Griffin Judicial Circuit race which includes Pike, Spalding, Upson and Fayette counties.
With 100% of Pike's votes counted (including early voting results), Marie Greene Broder had a significant lead in Pike.
Marie Greene Broder - 2,923
Dexter Wimbish - 281
With all precincts reporting, Broder had 73% of the vote with 21,295 votes and Wimbish had 27% of the vote with 7,866 votes.
Updated: Broder dominates in Pike, wins election
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks