Ralph McCrary named Citizen of the Year by Zebulon council

The Zebulon City Council recently honored Ralph McCrary as the Citizen of the Year for 2020. He has been employed with the City of Zebulon for 35 years, having worked in both the Water/Wastewater Department and the Public Works Department. Ralph is a native of Zebulon, having lived in the community his entire life. He attended Pike County schools, including the building that now houses Zebulon City Hall.
“He has selflessly served his community over the years, having earned the respect of the citizens of Zebulon as well as his co-workers,” said city administrator Larry Mitcham. “He has gone above and beyond by volunteering in the community along with making himself available to assist anyone who might need his help. Some of his volunteer activities include delivering breakfast to the elderly and shut ins on the third Sunday of every month and driving citizens to doctor appointments. He also takes the time to assist citizens with small things around their home if they are unable to do it themselves.”
Ralph and his wife Brenda are members of Mount Hope Baptist Church and are proud to call Zebulon their home. He was honored with the Citizen of the Year proclamation and a key to the city during the Dec. 8 council meeting.
“Ralph knows just about everyone in town,” said Zebulon mayor Joe Walter. “Because he knows so many people, he is a tremendous resource when we need to let our citizens know about city matters.”
Ralph has received numerous awards and recognitions over the years related to his excellent performance as a city of Zebulon Employee. Of all the projects he has been a part of, he said he is proud of how the city park project has turned out. Ralph participated in the project from the very beginning as he helped clear trees, grade the property and build the large pavilion. More recently, he assisted in extending the walking track and with various landscaping activities in the park.
When asked about the park, Ralph said, “I never thought I would see the day that the park would look like it does now. It has come a long way from when we first started, and I am proud that we have a place that the community can enjoy.”