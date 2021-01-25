COVID-19 cases in Pike drop

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Pike dropped significantly from the previous two weeks, down to 88, compared to 109 for the previous two weeks and 142 before that. As of press time Monday, there were no additional deaths, with a total of 837 cases since March, 16 deaths, 10 probable deaths and 59 hospitalizations according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As of press time, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the school system had increased to 21 students from 17 in the previous two weeks and decreased to 3 adults from 10 in the previous two weeks. The number of quarantined students increased 217 to 337 and the number of quarantined adults decreased from 11 to 5.