Gordon Sheriff

Mr. Gordon Arnold Sheriff, age 70, of Zebulon, passed away January 23, 2021, at Upson Regional Medical Center. Gordon was born in Brackenridge, TX, son of the late Odell W. Sheriff and Nuna Bartlett Sheriff of Zebulon. In 1968, after graduating from Glendale High School in Glendale, AZ, Gordon and his family moved to Pike County. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Marine Corp. Gordon was a union welder and worked many years for United McGill in Griffin. He later managed the Dairy Queen restaurant in Zebulon. In his younger years, he enjoyed writing poetry, playing golf and dancing. He won numerous dance contests and was named one of the WQXI Dance Kids. Gordon will be remembered for being a jokester and for his stunts off the diving board at the Lifsey Springs pool. He also liked to garden and take care of his many animals.
He is survived by his brothers: Odell W. Sheriff, Jr. and wife Sue of Sharpsburg and Jeffery A. Sheriff and wife Andria of Zebulon; nephews: Blake Sheriff and wife Naoko and Bryant Sheriff; great-nephew: C. J.; great-niece: Hannah; his favorite aunt: Virginia Bartlett; and many cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, January 25, 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m., at Westwood Gardens, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin. Pastor Michael Moody will officiate.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.