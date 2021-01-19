Douglas MacAuthor Taylor age 78, of Griffin, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Douglas was born in Zebulon on Sunday, March 28, 1943 to the late Arlington Alfred Taylor and the late Sarah Louise Yeager Taylor. In addition to his parents, his sisters, June Hamrick and Carol Taylor; and grandson, Isaiah, precede him in death. He graduated Pike County High School in 1962. Douglas attended Oak Hill Baptist Church and was a member of Griffin Gun Club and Social Shooting Club. He enjoyed Target shooting, hunting, fishing, shooting guns and watching NASCAR. Douglas worked for Lamar County Sheriff’s Department before working for the City of Griffin from 1973 to 2006. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Taylor; daughter and son-in-law, Machelle and Chad Nelms; step-sons and daughter-in-law, Stephen Bryant and Penny, Bobby Moss, David Moss; grandchildren, Haley Nelms, Macy Moss, Elija, Alex, Michael, Gabriel, Trey Moss and Eleanor; brother, Allie Lamar Taylor; and sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Billy Morris.
A memorial service will be Friday, January 15, 2021 at 4:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Flint River Council BSA.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Douglas Taylor by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories.