Tom Morton has served as attorney for 72 years

Tom Morton is 98 years old and has served as an attorney for an incredible 72 years - including nearly 30 years as attorney for the county and city governments in Pike. In 1991, he became a law partner in the law firm of Crawford and Morton in Zebulon. After his son Robert L. Morton was admitted to the practice of law, Tom founded the law firm of Morton & Morton Associates. In addition, Tom became the city attorney for Zebulon and Meansville. He also served as county attorney for Spalding County and Meriwether County. Over the years, he and Rob have served as interim county manager several times in Pike.
Tom was honored by the Meansville City Council for 23 years of service recently.
“We do proclaim that we are thankful to God for having blessed us with such a gracious and faithful example of Christian witness and public servant,” read the proclamation approved by council members in Meansville. The award presented to him said, “In honor of your dedication and service to the city of Meansville and Pike County, your military service during World War II, serving as city attorney for many years, leading and serving in numerous civic organizations, being instrumental in bringing the Nelson Memorial to Pike County and other accomplishments which are too numerous to be listed.”
In addition to helping the county and cities of Pike with legal, community and development issues, Tom is a leader in the area and has been a member of many different civic organizations over the years, including the Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, Pike County Historical Society. He was named the first ever Zebulon, GA, Citizen of the Year in 2017 and was presented with a key to the city.
Tom was instrumental in the creation of the Pike Firefighter’s Museum, Inc. which includes several fire engines as well as hundreds of items from across the world, dating back as far as the early 1800s and telling the history of firefighting over the centuries.
Tom also helped establish the Good Citizenship Recognition and Award Program with the city of Zebulon in 2016.
“The purpose behind the citizenship program is to recognize good citizenship activities to counter some of the negative behaviors we are seeing in society today,” said county attorney Tom Morton who drafted the resolution. “It’s an ambitious program but it is doable and the mayor and council were enthused about it.”
In 2016, Tom was honored by the community and the Pike County board of commissioners during the Nov. 9 commission meeting.
“There are great people in this county, state and nation but Tom’s life is a testament to what you want to do with your life. He is a great American and a great Pike Countian who serves as County Attorney and does an unbelievable job,” said county manager John Hanson. “He is a great individual, a great asset to this county and today it is our honor to recognize Tom Morton for his influence on so many.”
After the proclamation honoring him was read, Tom addressed the citizens and city representatives, saying he does not get surprised very often, but the board pulled a fast one on him. He told everyone if they thought this proclamation is a subtle hint to retire, it is not going to happen, because at age 94, he is still kicking. He said he and Rob and his staff have enjoyed working as county attorneys and as the attorney for the city of Zebulon since 1992.
The proclamation in his honor shared the following information about him and more. Thomas H. Morton was born on May 29, 1922 to Lydia Ann Shuttleworth Morton and Russell Neely Morton in Fall River, Massachusetts and he was raised in New York City. He attended Mercer University and Walter F. George, School of Law in Macon where he graduated in 1949 with an AB Degree as well as a Law Degree.
He married Mary Elizabeth Mowell of Decatur on April 10, 1942. They were freshman together at Mercer University. She passed away from cancer and he is now married to Sonya D. Morton. Tom and Mary had four children, Thomas H. Morton Jr., Cherry Lynn Morton (deceased), Janice Gail Morton and Robert Lamar Morton.
In his younger days, Tom was active in several sports, sailing, basketball, track, boxing, bowling, handball, tennis, golf and volleyball.
Tom served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945 as TM2C and in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1955 as Captain. He was involved with five major campaigns, 29 engagements with the enemy and earned eight Battle Stars for WWII while in the Navy. He was a recipient of the Navy Ribbon of Commendation for Valor in the battle of Okinawa WWII, Recipient of the Letter of Commendation from the U.S. Army for negotiating an agreement with the French and Arab Governments for establishing Air Force bases in North Africa, a recipient of the Letter of Commendation from the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s School, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, and was a recipient of a Letter of Commendation from the U.S. Army for establishing the Procurement Division at the Judge Advocate Generals School.
He also is the recipient of the following Campaign Ribbons: National Defense Service Medal, Asiatic – Pacific Campaign Medal, Philippine Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the American Campaign Medal.
Tom opened his first law office in 1949 in Douglasville, Georgia. In 1950 was commissioned in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the U.S. Army as an Attorney and in 1955 he joined the law department of Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, his area of responsibility included 10 western states and three eastern states.
He has handled legal matters in every state except Vermont and has also handled legal matters in Zurich, Switzerland, Canada and in Japan.
Rob Morton said his father has always, first and foremost, loved God and his family and he thanked his father for that. He said he remembered his dad being his Sunday School teacher. He said he played eight years of football in high school and college and his father made every game except one even though he was the west coast legal counsel for Firestone Tire and Rubber and was constantly on the road. He said it has been an honor and privilege to work with his father over the years.
Among countless interesting cases over the more than seven decades he has served as an attorney was a 2017 case in which he helped his client retrieve a Civil War heirloom. The client was the great great grandson of Squire Parker who was shot to death during the time of the Civil War and the heirloom was the two musket balls he was shot with as well as a piece of his shirt with blood on it and his wooden toothbrush. The items had been passed down from generation to generation.
The facts as related to the Morton Law Firm by their client are as follows: “Great Grandfather Squire Parker at the time of the Civil War was living in Habersham County, Georgia. He was known locally as having owned some horses including two white horses and one black stallion. He had hidden the horses.
Some Union soldiers and some carpetbaggers came to Squire Parker’s property and demanded the horses. He refused to give them his horses.
Squire Parker was then shot in the hand by a Union soldier but he still refused to surrender his horses. He was then shot in his heart and died from his wounds.
At some point in time, the heirloom had become separated from the Parker family bloodline and Tom and his son Rob were hired to return the historic items.