Beth Camp sworn in as District 131 Rep.

Pike County’s Beth Camp was sworn in as the District 131 Representative at the Georgia Capitol on Monday, Jan. 11 when the state’s legislative session started. The legislature will adjourn on April 2.
“Being sworn in to serve the great people of Lamar, Pike and Upson counties was one of the most powerful moments in my life,” said Camp. “It is my great honor to represent the wonderful people who sent me and the citizens of Georgia. Important work will take place over the next several months.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, groups of 45 legislators and one person of their choice were allowed in to swear oaths to the Georgia and U.S. Constitutions. Beth’s husband Mark Camp was present and her daughter Meredith was able to watch via television at the Capitol.
GA Tech is conducting surveillance COVID-19 testing twice weekly for all legislative members and staff along with social distancing and mask being required in the House Chamber.