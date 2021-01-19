Volunteers needed at health department

Pike County commissioners heard from county manager Brandon Rogers at their Jan. 13 meeting that the Pike County Health Department is seeking volunteer workers to help in the office.
“There is a tremendous outpouring of people who want this vaccination,” he said. “Angela Farr, the nurse at the health department, said they are in need of volunteers at the office. You don’t have to be a nurse or have any medical experience to help. They need pretty much anybody willing to help.”
Those interested in volunteering at the health department can find out more at dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds. Rogers also noted that every other Tuesday the health department offers free testing for COVID-19 with the next date for testing set for Jan. 27. Those who would like to receive a free COVID-19 test can call 770-567-8972.
Commissioners voted to change the residential and commercial impact fee ratios during the meeting. Impact fees are one-time fees charged to land developers to help defray the costs of expanding capital facilities. The fees themselves were not changed but the ways the funds will be distributed to county departments were changed.
The new residential impact fee ratios reduced fees for the Parks and Recreation Authority from 43.69% to 3.51% and increased impact fees for roads from 22.4% to 6.44% and for the jail from 12.01% to 35.77%. The new residential impact fee ratios are 8.44% for the sheriff’s office, 35.7% for the jail, 14.58% for the fire department, 8.82% for E-911, 22.4% for roads, 3.51% for Parks and Recreation and 6.48% for the public library. The old residential impact fees gave 7.1% to the sheriff’s office, 12.01% to the jail, 16.42% to the fire department, 1.1% to E-911, 6.44% to roads, 43.69% to Pike County Parks and Recreation, 13.24% to the J. Joel Edwards Public Library, 3% to administration and 2.31% to CIE preparation.
The commercial impact fee ratios were changed by commissioners as well. The new commercial impact fee schedule reduced the fire department to 21.1% from 31.8% and increased the jail from 23.3% to 32.73%. The old commercial impact fee schedule and the newly approved schedule gives 0% of fees to parks and recreation and the library.
The old commercial impact fee ratios were 13.8% for the sheriff’s office, 23.3% for the jail, 31.8% for the fire department, 2% for E-911, 23.9% for roads, 3% for administration and 2.31% to CIE prep. The new commercial impact fee ratios are 11.01% for the sheriff’s office, 32.73% for the jail, 21.1% for the fire department, 7.32% for E-911, 27.83% for roads, 3% for admin and 2.31% for CIE prep.
Commissioners also approved reducing the speed limit from 35 to 25 miles per hour on three county roads, including Old Chapel Hill Lane, Woodard Road and on a portion of Blanton Mill Road with chairman Briar Johnson in opposition. He noted that he was opposed to the change on Blanton Mill Road only.
“Commissioners can drop the speed limit by 10 miles per hour but anything more than that would require extensive research,” said county manager Rogers.
He noted that the reduced speed limit would reduce the wear and tear on the roads. He said he had visited each area and there were safety issues on Old Chapel Mill Road with Woodard Road having large trees in areas where there are turns.
The county also:
• Elected commissioner Tim Daniel as vice chairman for 2021.
• Appointed Jeremy Craig to fill a five-year term on the Pike County Water and Sewerage Authority, set to expire Dec. 31. 2025.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Orsted Solar Farm project leaders to allow a tax abatement that requires no taxes be paid in the first year with 75% reduction for 15 years of the 20 year agreement with the stipulation that just under $15 million be paid in permit fees up front in addition to taxes in later years. Commissioners also stipulated that the agreement be presented in writing to the Development Authority and Orsted about the stipulation.
• Approved an agreement with the Pike County Parks and Recreation Authority to move forward with Phase I of the improvement plan at the soccer fields. County manager Rogers noted that they were only showing support for the project so the bank would allow for the up to $800,000 loan - not that the county was sining as a guarantor.
• Approved water lines for Peach State Airport which would allow the county to eliminate some of the credits owed to owner Kevin Sasser as well as improve the infrastructure and service of Pike County Water and Sewerage.
• Voted not to close Nazareth Church Road as requested by a citizen because the county spent $27,000 replacing a culvert on the road in 2017 and there are nine homes on the road with the possibility of more in the future if land lots are split and new homes added.
• Approved an impact fee increase of $4,500 for renovations at the J. Joel Edwards Public Library with the stipulation that the funds must be used on the project and those not used returned to impact fees.
• Authorized the Pike County Fire Department to join a regional grant application for the purchase of ResQCPR and Lucas Devices. The items would cost up to $122,500 if purchased outright but the county would pay only $24,000 if the grant is awarded. Commissioners stipulated that two of the Lucas devices would be loaned to Veterans Ambulance Services so they will be available at wreck scenes in the county.
• Discussed a Georgia Department of Transportation study on Highway 19/41 at the Shackelford Road and New Hope Road intersections which recommended forced u-turns to eliminate vehicle from driving across all lanes to turn. Commissioners and county manager Rogers recommended a roundabout or different solution be sought for the New Hope Road intersection.
• Held a closed executive session to discuss employment in the Magistrate Court but reconvened to take no action other than adjourning the meeting.
• Approved preliminary and final plat approval for a 13-lot major subdivision to be named Vaughn Estates subdivision on Highway 361 in Williamson.
• Heard from county manager Rogers that a culvert was replaced on Old Meansville Road in only two days while students were out of school. He said work on a Zebulon Road culvert is expected to take longer due to additional issues.