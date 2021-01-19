Early voting underway in DA race

Early voting is underway for the Feb. 9 election for District Attorney of the Griffin Judicial Circuit which includes Pike, Spalding, Upson and Fayette counties.
Early voting started Jan. 19 and will continue on week days through Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the elections office in Zebulon on Jackson Street. Citizens may also cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Republican candidate Marie Broder is currently serving as District Attorney and prior to that served as Assistant DA. She was appointed to the office to fill a vacancy left when former DA Ben Coker became a Superior Court Judge for the Griffin Judicial Circuit.
Democratic candidate Rev. Dexter Winbush is also running for the DA office. He is a private attorney in criminal and civil litigation and practices law in Fayetteville and Griffin.