COVID-19 cases climb in Pike

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pike decreased slightly with one additional death as the number of cases dropped from 142 to 109 over the past two weeks according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The number of deaths has increased to 16 with nine probable deaths from the virus and a total of 58 hospitalizations since March.
The Pike County Health Department held a vaccine clinic by appointment only for Jan. 19 and will announce future clinics as the vaccine becomes available. The Phase 1A rollout includes healthcare workers in clinical settings, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, all law enforcement and fire personnel and adults 65 and older (and caregivers as applicable). Citizens can visit any county to get the vaccine and appointments must be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 762-888-8180. To find out which counties still have appointments available, go to district4health.org/covid-19-vaccine/.
Upson Regional Medical Center will offer free COVID-19 vaccines in Barnesville at the Upson Regional Medical Center Barnesville Medical Office building at 100 Highway 18 west starting Jan. 21. Appointments must be made to get the vaccine by calling 770-872-5015.
As of the last update at pike.k12.ga.us, there were 17 positive students and 10 positive adults with 120 quarantined for close contact with positive students and 11 quarantined for close contact with adults with the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 116 COVID-19 positive cases for students and 60 positive cases for adults in the school system and a total of 1,310 students and 117 adults who returned to school from a positive result or from quarantine.