Mr. Billy Jean Rogers, age 83, of Thomaston, died Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Rogers was born on July 29, 1937, in Concord, to the late Carl N. Rogers, and the late Grace Legg Rogers. He worked as a welder. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence Rogers, and Lamar Rogers.
Billy loved his family unconditionally, always putting them first. His wit, charm and humbleness endeared him to everyone he met. His daily walk was a reflection of his walk with Jesus Christ. He was a Navy Veteran who served his country with honor. He continued to be drawn to the ocean and beaches to the very end. He was very loved and respected in this life and for eternity.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Smith Rogers, daughters, Angela M Rogers (Freddy) Butts, Sharon Rogers (Lee) Oxford, Sheree Rogers (Carl Swails) Murphy, Cindy H. (Wade) Marshall, Becky S. Montgomery, Leisa G. (James) Collins, brother, Bobby (Sue) Rogers, 11 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
The family will be having a service on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mt. Olive Cemetery Fund at 1177 GA HWY 109 Molena, GA 30258, or to any charity of your choice.
