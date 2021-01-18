Harold O. Jennings

Mr. Harold Oscar Jennings, age 93, of Zebulon, passed away January 11, 2021, at his home. He was born in Carroll County, GA, son of the late Thomas Bernard Jennings and Ina Elizabeth Gray Jennings. Mr. Jennings was a 10 year veteran of the United Army, serving during World War II. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 26 years. After retiring, he held several part-time jobs in retail. He worked at Belk for 10 years and Roses for 15 years. He was a long-time member of Fincher United Methodist Church, now called Life Springs Church, where he taught a ladies’ Sunday School class. Mr. Jennings collected old clocks, radios, and stamps. He was a people person, was always smiling, and enjoyed being with others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Marguerite Spitler Jennings.
He is survived by his son: Curt W. Jennings; brothers: Thomas Jennings, Jr. and Ellis Jennings (Cathy); sister: Joann Jennings Eidson; niece: Mickey Gibel; nephews: Mike Jennings and Danny Jennings.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 13, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Alex McGinnis officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.