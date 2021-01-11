COVID-19 cases spike in Pike; vaccine clinic set for Jan. 19

COVID-19 cases in Pike are rising rapidly, with 142 confirmed cases in the past two weeks and an additional two deaths from the illness. In total there have been 744 confirmed cases, 15 deaths, 8 probably deaths and 55 hospitalizations since March.
Vaccines at the Pike County Health Department are only available by appointment because of the limited amount available. A vaccine clinic is planned for Tuesday, Jan 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To make an appointment, call 800-847-4262.
Appointments are available for anyone in Phase 1A which includes healthcare workers in clinical settings (e.g., nurses, physicians, EMS, laboratory technicians, environmental services), staff and residents of long-term care facilities, all law enforcement and fire personnel (including volunteer departments) and adults aged 65 and older (and their caregivers as applicable).
“Please be patient with us. We will open more clinic dates as the vaccine arrives. We are updating this page - district4health.org/covid-19-vaccine/ on our website as clinics open and appointments fill up,” said Hayla Folden of District 4 Georgia Department of Public Health.
The number of confirmed cases in the school system is down for students and up for adults, according to pike.k12.ga.us as of Jan. 8. There are six fewer students with COVID at 17 and 13 more adults at 60, compared to the previous week.
Students with COVID-19 include 10 at the high school, three at the Ninth Grade Academy, two at the middle school and one each at the primary and elementary schools.
As of press time Monday, there were 14 COVID-19 positive adults at the high school, eight at the NGA, four at the middle school, nine at the elementary school, nine at the pre-K and 16 non-school staff members.
There have been a total of 116 students with COVID-19 since the school year started and 60 adults.