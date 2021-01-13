NGA students write, create book for kids about COVID-19

Students at the Pike County Ninth Grade Academy worked together to write and publish a children’s book about COVID-19 for kindergarten through second graders. Around 120 students helped create the book, “Sanna-Tizer Disinfects the Substitute: The heroes’ journey of a teacher and her second grade students.’ The students wrote, illustrated and designed the book as well as working to establish a budget for the book based on book size and color usage.
The book may be purchased at the NGA front office or A Novel Experience in Zebulon. The cost is $16 for soft cover and $20 for hardcover. Proceeds from book sales will go toward the project-based learning program at NGA and also to families in the community who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Copies are selling quickly but the book will be reprinted. Email hudsonj@pike.k12.ga.us to reserve a copy.
Six classes of ninth grade literature and two classes of world history students were divided into illustrators, writers, editorial and marketing teams, designers and software engineers.
“This required lots of creativity and communication skills,” said NGA literature teacher Jan Hudson. “What we thought would take hours, took days. What we thought would take days, took hours. We literally went back to the drawing board countless times. And just when we thought things started to hum like an oiled machine, over 50 students had to leave school to be quarantined.”
“They worked from home, emailed illustrations and used their phones to Facetime students who were still in the classroom. With determination and perseverance, we pushed through with one goal in mind … getting back to a normal world.”
In their world history classes, students studied and researched pandemics, including the black plague, Spanish flu, Ebola and H1N1. They also studied the CDC recommendations for fighting the COVID-19 virus. In their language arts classes, the students learned about the archetype of the hero’s journey. They followed heroes in literature as they began the story in the ordinary world, accepted the call to adventure, crossed the threshold and then returned with the solution to the problem.
Students who helped write, illustrate and design the book include over 120 ninth grade students from literature and world history classes. Other students made up a marketing team who worked directly with the publisher to establish a budget for the book size, color and price point.
The students chose to dedicate the book to all teachers as they continue to help and teach students regardless of the situation.
“This book is dedicated to all teachers working tirelessly through the pandemic. You have fought like mad to stay connected to your students; whether you were wearing your pajama pants while zooming with your students in your kitchen or wearing a face mask and braving the germs in your classroom, you rock, you’re heroes and you’e absolutely essential!”