The Pike County Martin Luther King Jr. Day committee will host the annual MLK parade and celebration on Monday, Jan. 18. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a program following the parade.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Good Trouble is our New Beginning.” The grand marshal of the MLK Day parade will be Zebulon city councilman Claude Hollis.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no walkers in the annual MLK Jr. Day parade, however, vehicles will be allowed for the parade which will start at 10 a.m. through downtown Zebulon. There will also be no program following the parade as in years past.
MLK Jr. Day parade set for Monday
