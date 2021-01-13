/Unitedbank
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no walkers in the annual MLK Jr. Day parade, however, vehicles will be allowed for the parade which will start at 10 a.m. through downtown Zebulon. There will also be no program following the parade as in years past.

MLK Jr. Day parade set for Monday

Rachel McDaniel
Wednesday, January 13. 2021
The Pike County Martin Luther King Jr. Day committee will host the annual MLK parade and celebration on Monday, Jan. 18. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a program following the parade.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Good Trouble is our New Beginning.” The grand marshal of the MLK Day parade will be Zebulon city councilman Claude Hollis.

“The parade will consist of vehicles only; no walkers will be allowed because of the pandemic and no decorating supplies will be available this year,” said organizer Regina Bridges. “Everyone is encouraged to participate as we continue to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Line up will start at 9:30 a.m. and the parade will leave the Fullers Chapel United Methodist Church parking lot at 10 a.m.

For additional information, contact Regina Bridges at 678-588-4058, Patricia Beckham at 770-468-4937, Edward Alexander 770-567-8991 or Veronica Evans at 770-567-3225.
