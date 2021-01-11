Jimmy Hopkins

Mr. James Edward Hopkins, Sr., age 74, of Zebulon, entered his heavenly workshop on January 9, 2021. He was born in Portsmouth, VA, son of the late John Hubert Hopkins, Sr. and Floyce Elaine Fowler Hopkins. Jimmy worked for Delta Air Lines for 29 years before retiring as a Senior Mechanic from Dept. 589. He was a Mason and Past Master of Montgomery Lodge #31 in Zebulon and the Yaarb Temple in Atlanta, a member of the Early Ford V8 Club, and a charter member of The Gathering in Thomaston. The first meeting of the group that became The Gathering was at Judy’s and Jimmy’s home. He enjoyed watching westerns, listening to classic country music, working, tinkering, fixing things, being a good neighbor and loving his family. Jimmy was hardheaded and yet softhearted, and if you knew him, you knew which way it went. He was naturally mechanically brilliant, not something that he learned from a book. He was a people person and always had a joke or a story. He had many nicknames: in high school he was “Doc,” at Delta he was “Gorilla,” his family called him James, but to most of us he was Jimmy.
