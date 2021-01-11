/Unitedbank
Jimmy Hopkins

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
Death Notices
Monday, January 11. 2021
Mr. James Edward Hopkins, Sr., age 74, of Zebulon, entered his heavenly workshop on January 9, 2021.  He was born in Portsmouth, VA, son of the late John Hubert Hopkins, Sr. and Floyce Elaine Fowler Hopkins. Jimmy worked for Delta Air Lines for 29 years before retiring as a Senior Mechanic from Dept. 589. He was a Mason and Past Master of Montgomery Lodge #31 in Zebulon and the Yaarb Temple in Atlanta, a member of the Early Ford V8 Club, and a charter member of The Gathering in Thomaston. The first meeting of the group that became The Gathering was at Judy’s and Jimmy’s home. He enjoyed watching westerns, listening to classic country music, working, tinkering, fixing things, being a good neighbor and loving his family. Jimmy was hardheaded and yet softhearted, and if you knew him, you knew which way it went. He was naturally mechanically brilliant, not something that he learned from a book. He was a people person and always had a joke or a story. He had many nicknames: in high school he was “Doc,” at Delta he was “Gorilla,” his family called him James, but to most of us he was Jimmy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Bronwynn Nicole Weaver.
 
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years: Judy Hopkins; sons: Jimmy Hopkins Jr. (Marlene) of Woodstock, GA and Todd Hopkins (Beth) of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren: Abby McCollum (Matthew), Natalie Smith (Austin), Joshua Hopkins (Laura), Jacob Hopkins, Alex Beary (Ricky), Alana Kohn (fiancé Jared Rashkin), Taylor Ann and C.J.; great-grandchildren: Maxwell James Smith, Maggie Kay Smith and Owen Beary; brother: John H. Hopkins, Jr. (Perry) of Monroe, GA; sister: Joyce Lorton (Danny) of Fayetteville, GA; several nieces and nephews.
 
A public celebration will be held at The Gathering, 456 Hannahs Mill Road, Thomaston, when all of Jimmy’s friends and family can gather safely. Pastor Charles Bennett will officiate.
 
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Patriot Paws at patriotpaws.org, an organization whose mission is to train and provide service dogs to disabled American veterans and others with mobile disabilities in memory of his beloved Dickel-dog.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 
