Mr. Lannie Milner was born on July 8, 1955 to the late Mr. Henry Caleb Milner and the late Mrs. Lille Bell Milner in Concord, Georgia. He received his formal education in the Pike County School System in Zebulon, Georgia. He furthered his education at David Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he majored in Physical Education and Theology.
Lannie accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age. He was united with Camp Creek Church of Christ, where he was a Bible School Teacher and Worship Coordinator. Lannie was a faithful member until his passing. After high school Lannie enlisted into the United State Marines in August 1973 and was honorably discharged on August 13, 1975.
Lannie was employed by the Pike County Board of Education as a Physical Education Teacher for twenty-five years, retiring in 2008. Lannie was member of LBAC (Lipscomb Black Alumni Council). In his leisure time he enjoyed working on washing machines and other household appliances, taking road trips and the thing close to his heart was spending time with his family and friends.
Some people walk this earth for a short time, their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On Tuesday, December 9, 2020, Mr. Lannie Milner was granted his wings and rejoined his Heavenly family. He entered Heaven knowing there would be no more pain or suffering, only everlasting joy with his Savior Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Henry C. Milner and Mrs. Lillie Bell Milner; brothers, Bobby Milner and Henry Milner, Jr., and his sister, Charlene Beckham.
Those left to cherish his loving memories are his child, Keeya Milner, and siblings, Lillie Mae Biles of Fayetteville, Harold Milner of Forest Park, Billie (Mary) Milner of East Point, Lila A. (Charles) King of Stockbridge, Bernice Onyeji of Rex, Cary Milner of Concord, Denise Hollis of Atlanta, Timmy Milner of Decatur and Isaac “Al” Milner of Riverdale; two granddaughters, Khania and Haadiya, and a very special aunt, Rose Greene of Columbus. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and friends that will miss him dearly.
Visitation for Mr. Milner will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 Pm at Burden's Funeral Home. A Graveside Celebration will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Moody's Memorial Gardens. Pastor Tony Phillips is the Officiating Pastor and Pastor Dennis Gamble is the Eulogist.