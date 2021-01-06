/Unitedbank
Magistrate court, tax office to close due to COVID-19

Rachel McDaniel
Wednesday, January 6. 2021
The Pike County Magistrate Court will be closed until Jan. 18 after chief judge Christopher Edwards signed an emergency order Jan. 3 outlining the suspension of cases during the judicial emergency. The order stated that two of the court's four employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The tax commissioners office was affected the next day after the tax commissioner was quarantined. The tax commissioners office will remain open today, Wednesday, Jan. 6 until 5 p.m. as usual and close Thursday and Friday for cleaning. The office will have limited hours the week of Jan. 11. They will be open from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. each day.


