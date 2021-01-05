Recreation baseball, softball registration ongoing

Registration for the 2021 spring baseball and softball seasons are underway with Jan. 22 being the last deadline for registration.
The baseball divisions offered are 4U, 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U and the softball divisions offered are 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 16U. The registration fee is $141.97 (4U baseball is $85.10) with credit card or $137 ($82 for 4U baseball if paying by check). The sibling discount is $10 and the out of county fee is $25 per participant.
“To remain as contactless as possible, please mail your check payable to PCPRA to P.O. Box 697 Zebulon, GA 30295,” said Pike County Parks and Recreation Authority director Kevin Teate. “At this time, we ask that if you need assistance please do not come to the recreation office, but call us at 770-567-2027 and we will be glad to help you over the phone. You may also email me at kteate@pikecoga.com or Larry Moss at lmoss@pikecoga.com for assistance.”
Practices are scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8. The season is scheduled to begin Saturday, March 13. Evaluations, the Opening Day Parade and the Opening Ceremonies are to be determined.
No players will be sized at the office, parents will instead need to follow a sizing chart to select jersey and pants sizes.
“At the present time we are planning to play the 2021 spring season under the same guidelines used for this past fall season,” said Teate. “It is definitely a challenge to offer youth sports in the environment that we currently live.”