/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Updated: Pike overwhelmingly Republican, 68% voter turnout

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, January 5. 2021
Updated: 1 day ago
Pike County residents voted overwhelmingly Republican in the Jan. 5 runoff election as 68.8% of registered voters cast their ballots with 41.5% taking advantage of early voting.

In Pike, David Purdue got 85.7% of votes at 6,336 compared to Jon Ossoff's 14.2% at 1,235; Kelly Loeffler got 85.5% of votes at 8,225 with Raphael Warnock at 14.4% with 1,386; and Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. got 86.4% of votes at 8,241 compared to Daniel Blackman at 13.5% of votes with 1,296.

A total of 7,581 voters cast ballots out of 13,991 registered voters.

Votes are still being tallied across the state to determine the winners.

Pike County voters took advantage of early voting with 4,612 voting in person and 1,114 returning absentee ballots by mail during the early voting period.

With 14,232 registered voters able to vote in the Jan. 5 election, just over 40 percent of them cast their ballots early or returned absentee ballots, coming close to the record for early voting.
For the presidential election in November, Pike voters set a record with 55% voter turnout during early voting.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter