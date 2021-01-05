Pike County residents voted overwhelmingly Republican in the Jan. 5 runoff election as 68.8% of registered voters cast their ballots with 41.5% taking advantage of early voting.
In Pike, David Purdue got 85.7% of votes at 6,336 compared to Jon Ossoff's 14.2% at 1,235; Kelly Loeffler got 85.5% of votes at 8,225 with Raphael Warnock at 14.4% with 1,386; and Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. got 86.4% of votes at 8,241 compared to Daniel Blackman at 13.5% of votes with 1,296.
A total of 7,581 voters cast ballots out of 13,991 registered voters.
Votes are still being tallied across the state to determine the winners.
