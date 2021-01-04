Blood drive set for Thursday, Jan. 7 at GMC

Georgia Military College Zebulon campus will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Jan. 7 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at 7818 Highway19 South, Zebulon, GA 30295 (by Zebulon City Hall and across from Dairy Queen). For more info or to make an appointment to donate, call 470-777-0207 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
“Hosting a blood drive coincides with Georgia Military College’s core values of duty, honor and country and of giving back to the community,” said Laura Shadrick, extension center director. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”
Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.