The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pike County shot up to 102 in the past two weeks according to the Georgia Department of Public Health with 14 deaths, seven probable deaths, 50 hospitalizations and a total of 674 cases since March as of press time Monday.
As of Friday afternoon, another death was contributed to COVID-19, increasing to 15 deaths since March and a total of 725 confirmed cases. The number of cases in the past two weeks shot up to 130 in Pike as of Friday, Jan. 8.
Hayla Folden of the District 4 Georgia Department of Public Health said plans are to provide the vaccination to adults 65 and older in the next two weeks, provided there is adequate supply of the vaccine.
“During the next two weeks, District 4 Public Health staff and county health department employees will work with community partners to plan for increased traffic at Points of Dispensing (PODs). This planning is critical for smooth delivery of vaccine to the public in a drive through setting,” she said. “It is critical that even as vaccine becomes available to more people, all residents continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. While the COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective in preventing illness in the individual being vaccinated, it is not yet known if the vaccine fully prevents person to person transmission or asymptomatic infections.”
Local health care providers may call the health department at 770-567-8972 to make an appointment to get the free vaccine and plans to expand the vaccine availability will be announced in the coming weeks.
Pike County schools plan for students to return to the classroom on Jan. 6. Upson County schools delayed students’ return to the classroom until Jan. 11 but Lamar County started back Tuesday.