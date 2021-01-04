Jeanette Sanders

Mrs. Evelyn Jeanette Johnson Sanders, age 76, of Zebulon, passed away December 31, 2020. Jeanette grew up in Forest Park, daughter of the late Millard Elmer (Bill) Johnson and Evie Dell Parrott Johnson. She was a homemaker who enjoyed yard work, woodworking, and gardening. She especially loved taking care of her grandbabies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lisa Darlene Sanders and her brother, Eugene Johnson.
She is survived by her husband: Wayne Sanders; children: Teresa Boswell of Zebulon, Mark Sanders (Debbie) of Cleveland, William Sanders (Tonya) of Concord, and Amanda Kessler (Kyle) of Zebulon; sixteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; brother: John Johnson of Jackson; sister: Elaine Robinson (David) of Jackson; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sharon Memorial Gardens in Tyrone.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.