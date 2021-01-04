Mr. Kevin Thomas (Lee) Botsford, age 56, of Zebulon, passed away December 15, 2020. Lee was unique and one of a kind. In his early years, he was a top-notched wallpaper hanger who was known for his excellent work. He hung wallpaper in many public places and for a number of famous people, including Burt Reynolds and Lonnie Anderson, and in the suites at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. As a child, his daughter remembers how meticulously he cut and hung the paper, making sure the patterns lined up and no seams were showing. He made many friends and long term relationships because of his work.
In recent years Lee was a Ramp Agent for Delta Airlines, a job he thoroughly enjoyed and was quite proud of. He was a true animal lover and rescuer, who had 10 cats and a parrot. Over the years he had rescued a number of cats, dogs, birds, rodents (chinchillas, ferrets, pet rats, and mice, etc.), and reptiles. He often volunteered at Noah’s Ark in Locust Grove, feeding and caring for the animals there. He also helped with local organizations like Bubba and Friends, Inc, birds of prey rehabilitation, and Coco’s Cupboard.
He was a rock n' roll enthusiast known to attend many concerts in his life with friends and family over the years. His favorite bands were KISS, Poison, Alice Cooper, and Def Leppard. He was also a big fan of Weird Al Yankovic.
Lee was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Beverly New, his paternal grandparents, E. L. and Dorothy Mitcham, his uncle Marvin Mitcham and close friends, Bruce Giles, Mike Moody, and John Hardy.
He is survived by his daughter: Briana Botsford and her fiancé Triston Cunningham of Loganville; grandson: Oliver Lee Cunningham; mother: Brenda Botsford of Zebulon; brothers and a sister-in-law: Jim Botsford of Gillsville and Steve and Jennifer Botsford of Woodstock; nieces and nephews: Lacey, Jared, Elizabeth, and Alex; many close cousins, relatives, and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 4, 1 p.m., at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 722 Conley Rd., Forest Park.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon. Wear your concert shirts and bring your stories to share. A time of visitation with friends and family will be after the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be given to Bubba and Friends, Inc, Coco's Cupboard, or Planned Pethood of GA.
The family would like to thank the community, friends, and family for all the support and love they have shared in the past weeks.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.