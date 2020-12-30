Mary Frances Rappold

Mary Frances graduated from Southern Business College with a degree in accounting. She then worked at the United States Employment Service and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, prior to the birth of her children. Mary Frances was an anchor for her family. The second oldest child and eldest daughter, she was always an example of leadership as well as a constant provider of peace and support.
Despite moving from rural Georgia to the city, Mary Frances remained true to her agrarian roots and kept a garden wherever she lived. She loved to watch backyard birds visit her many feeders. When others were angry or scared or upset, she was calm. She also had a steady, determined demeanor. One time, driving the family 1986 Ford Crown Victoria with grandson David in the front seat, Mary Frances turned the wheel all the way to the left to make a turn. Unfortunately, this caused the car to stall out in the middle of a busy intersection (probably a street called Peachtree), slowly drifting into oncoming traffic toward a ditch. While David hyperventilated, Mary Frances, completely unfazed, calmly put the car into park, turned the ignition, put it back into gear, and got back on track with her left turn. She never let that leaky, groaning car stop her from getting to where she needed to go.
When others refused, she provided. She was a notorious collector of stray cats, whom she regularly fed at her back door despite several family members’ severe cat allergies. She caught them and had them neutered so they ultimately stopped creating new feral cats to feed—a gift to the small woodland creatures of Atlanta.
She was always there when needed. She had spare rooms at her house for those in our family who have always leaned upon her for her unfailing generosity. When walking into her house, the first words you’d ever hear were always, “Have you eaten?” quickly followed by, “Can I get you something to drink?” Her freezer was always stocked with the right kind of ice cream; her pantry, with cookies and candy. She was always ready for company and really knew how to feed those grandkids.
She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Molena, GA during her youth, and White Oak Baptist Church in Lilburn, Georgia in her later years. She was a very active member of the water aerobics and chair exercise classes, at the YMCA in Lilburn. All who knew her marveled at her joy for life and always commented on her ready smile.
The service to celebrate the life of Mary Frances Rappold will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Molena, GA. The family will receive friends and visitors on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel and then on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Molena, GA. Interment will take place on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the YMCA of Lilburn or White Oak Baptist Church in Lilburn. You can view the service, which will be livestreamed, either by going to the Tom M. Wages Facebook page or by clicking the blue link, on the obituary page, on our website at https://www.facebook.com/Mount-Olive-Baptist-Church-159808734083086/
