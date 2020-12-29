Mrs. Marjorie Phillips Cochran of Meansville, age 75, died Monday, December 28, 2020, at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Cochran was born on August 7, 1945 in Thomaston, Georgia, to the late Lee Roy Phillips and the late Myrtice Oliver Phillips. She worked as an Expediter at the William Carter Co. and was a member of Pine Mt. Church of the Nazarene. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Keith Cochran, brother, Fatso Phillips, sister, Joy Strickland.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela Livingston of Meansville, Laura (Joey) Caraway of Meansville, brothers, Royal Philips of Cochran, Henry D, Phillips of Meansville, Jerome (Gloria) Phillips of Thomaston, sisters, Martha (Joe) Daniel of Thomaston, Bennie Ree (Buck) Chapman of Thomaston, Mari Jo (Darrell) King of Flovilla, Cherry (Ricky) McCard of Thomaston, grandchildren, Curtis Livingston, Haley Jackson, Zeke Jackson, Hunter Caraway, great-grandchildren, Gunner Livingston, Emmaleigh Caraway.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Pine Mt. Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at Pine Mt. Church of the Nazarene Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.
