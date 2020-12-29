Mr. Rudolph (Rudy) Chambley, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 26, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Georgia on January 29, 1930.
He was married to the love of his life, Thelma for 69 years. He worked as a truck driver in Atlanta for Transus Logistic Transportation. Mr. Chambley was an active member of Oak Hill Baptist Church where he enjoyed being a greeter, even having his “own special door”. His love of family brought him much joy. Making music with his banjo and riding motorcycles were hobbies he enjoyed. He had a keen affinity for animals, especially dogs and he truly loved life.
He is survived by his wife Thelma (Helms); son, Craig and wife Denise; daughter, Robin Hubbard and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Carli Hubbard, Laura Chambley-Shadrick and husband, Chris, Caysi Ellington and husband, Nigel and Chloe Lively and husband, Kevin; great grandchildren, Alexis Hubbard, Tyler Caldwell and Austin Shadrick.
A private memorial was held to honor the life of Mr. Chambley.
