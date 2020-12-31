Blood drive set for Jan. 7

Georgia Military College Zebulon campus will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on January 7, 2021 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at 7818 Highway 19 South, Zebulon, GA 30295 (by Zebulon City Hall and across from Dairy Queen).
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 470-777-0207 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
“Hosting a blood drive coincides with GMC’s core values of duty, honor and country and of giving back to the community,” said Laura Shadrick, extension center director. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”