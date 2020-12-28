/Unitedbank
Early voting ends Dec. 31

Rachel McDaniel
Monday, December 28. 2020
Pike residents have a couple more days to cast their ballots early in the Jan. 5 election.

“Please exercise your right to vote. All elections are important,” said Pike County election supervisor Lynn Vickers.

Early voting is offered each week day through Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pike County board of elections office. 

Polling places - including new ones in Zebulon and Concord - will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Zebulon voters will cast their ballots at the Pike Auditorium on Highway 19 south and Concord voters will cast their ballots at the new fire station in Concord.
