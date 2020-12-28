Early voting ends Dec. 31

Pike residents have a couple more days to cast their ballots early in the Jan. 5 election.
“Please exercise your right to vote. All elections are important,” said Pike County election supervisor Lynn Vickers.
Early voting is offered each week day through Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pike County board of elections office.
Polling places - including new ones in Zebulon and Concord - will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Zebulon voters will cast their ballots at the Pike Auditorium on Highway 19 south and Concord voters will cast their ballots at the new fire station in Concord.