COVID-19 claims 14th life in Pike

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are still high in Pike with 82 in the past two weeks as the number of deaths rose by two to 14, according to the Department of Public Health.
Pike has had 603 cases since March. There have been 97 hospitalizations and six probable deaths from COVID-19.
Pike’s numbers are below surrounding counties with Upson at 1,120 cases and 72, Lamar at 757 cases and 26 deaths, Meriwether at 809 cases and 20 deaths and Spalding at 2,491 cases and 86 deaths.
Pike’s testing is higher than the state average and so is the positivity rate with Pike at 15% positive for the past two weeks and 10.5% since March. The state rate is 14.1% for the past two weeks and 9.9% since March.