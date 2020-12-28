Inmate escapes, caught on Christmas

Adrian Oliver escaped from the Pike County Jail on Christmas day. Inmate Oliver was in jail for theft by receiving stolen property.
“He was last seen running northbound from the jail,” stated a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Christmas. “He is not from the Pike County area and is believed to be making his way out of Pike County.”
Oliver was in custody a few hours later when he was captured by deputies off of Reidsboro Road where he was found walking along the gas pipe line.
He will be charged with escape in addition to his current charges.