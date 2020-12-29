/Unitedbank
Wrestling team starts off strong

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, December 29. 2020
The Pike County Wrestling team started its season strong as the JV won the Pike County Duals on Dec. 5, defeating Northgate, Locust Grove, McIntosh and Whitewater. The varsity beat Whitewater and lost a close one to Locust Grove Dec. 8. The Varsity finished third in the CRWA dual format tournament on Dec. 12.

The team then traveled down to Valdosta to compete. Armond Watson, William Lemachs, Cooper Jones and Dexter Garner all finished sixth, Malika Ray finished third and Jakilen King and John Lovett won the tournament. Lovett was also named the Tournament Most Outstanding Upper Weight.

On the JV level, Ayden Stanley finished fifth, Jordan Thompson second, Hunter Cromer second, Kevin Godwin second, Ben Earls third and Luke Woerner, Gage Lee and Hayden Littleton were champions.
