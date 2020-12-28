Mr. Jimmie Jefferson (JJ) Garrett, age 86, of Griffin, passed away December 23, 2020. He was born in Pansy, AL, son of the late Joseph Isaiah (Joe) Garrett and Lessie Chandler Garrett. Mr. Garrett was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked as an Air Traffic Controller for 23 years at the ARTCC in Hampton. After retiring, as a hobby he began repairing Johnson-Evinrude boat motors, which turned into a full-time job that he enjoyed for many years. He was very active at Williamson United Methodist Church, driving the church bus for various events and for the VIP’s.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Vernell Smith and Luzell Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Betty Garrett; children: Saundra Denise Taylor (James) of Griffin, and Robert Neil (Robbie) Garrett (Cheryl) of Wake Forest, NC; grandchildren: Brandon Hewitt, Robert Neil Garrett II (Ashley), and Kevin Taylor (Appie) of Thomaston; great-grandchildren: Robert Neil Garrett III, Justin Taylor and Paige Taylor; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Westwood Gardens in Griffin.
Mr. Garrett will be available for viewing on Monday, December 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, however those wishing to make donations may do so to Williamson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 83, Williamson, Georgia 30292.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.