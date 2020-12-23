Vivian King Lee

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Maurice Lee; Daddy J. M. “Buck” King and her brother and sister-in-law, Gwyn and Suzie King.
Mrs. Lee was born in Pike County on Friday, December 6, 1935. She graduated from Zebulon High School and later attended nursing school at Georgia Southwestern where she met and married her husband on June 8, 1956. Along with raising a family, she helped her husband establish Sidney Lee Welding Supply in 1968. After attending bookkeeping courses at Griffin Tech, she spent the next 52 years managing the accounting and back office work. In the early years when it was just her and Sidney, she would also wait on customers while he drove the truck. She was the glue that held the company together and was the Chief Financial Officer for a company that started with two people and grew to be one of the largest Independent Industrial Gas Distributors in the State of Georgia.
Through Vivian’s perseverance and hard work, she has left a legacy at Sidney Lee Welding Supply for her family and employees. She continued going into work every day until her death. She was also caretaker to her Mother (104 years old).
Vivian loved to travel with many trips around the world and the United States. She loved spending time at her lake house and with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also had a group of dear friends that went out to dinner every Thursday night.
She is survived by sons, Zane Lee (Wanda) and Stephen Lee (Elizabeth) of Lifsey Springs; daughter Sydney Lee Webb (Greg) of Braselton; six grandchildren, Andy Lee (Sandi) of Lifsey Springs, Mindi Stripling (Christopher) of Maryville, Tennessee, Carson Webb of Lawrenceville, Carly Webb of St. Augustine, Florida, Katherine Lee of Macon and Nathan Lee of Griffin; seven great-grandchildren, Carson, Austin, Leah, Holden, Colton, Brody and Juliet; sister Geraldine Haymans (James) of Fayetteville; brother-in-law Powell Lee (Shirley) of Peachtree City; mother Rosalee King of Lifsey Springs; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held for the immediate family and close friends on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Beulah Baptist in Molena, Georgia. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the visitation. Zane will be live streaming the service on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.