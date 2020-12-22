Chief Petty Officer USN (Ret.) James Richard “Jim” Boswell, age 85, of Zebulon, passed away December 21, 2020, at his home. He grew up in Thomaston, son of the late Ruby Dawkins Cato. After graduating from R.E. Lee High School, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy. He was a proud veteran, serving in Vietnam, where he received a Purple Heart and retired as a Chief Petty Officer after 30 years of service. Most of Jim’s military career was spent aboard aircraft carriers. He was proud to be a Plank Owner of the USS John F. Kennedy and was present for its inauguration. After being honorably discharged, he went to work for Embassy Suites in North Atlanta as Chief Engineer, where he worked for an additional 17 years. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed traveling, fishing and eating out.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Boswell Granger.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years: Mary Jo Boswell; children and their spouses: Randy and Regina Cook of Molena; Kathy and Dave King of PA and Penny and Tony Wilson of Zebulon; grandchildren and their spouses: Justin and Christy Cook of Molena, Whitney and Travis Gross of Molena; Nathan and Shelby Wilson of Concord, Austin King of PA, Zac and Shelby Wilson of CO, Branson King of PA, and Olivia King of PA; 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, December 27, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m., in the Molena City Cemetery, with Mr. Tony Wilson and Mr. Nathan Wilson officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.