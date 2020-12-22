/Unitedbank
Sonia Lynn Chaffin

Tuesday, December 22. 2020
Sonia Lynn Chaffin died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 in Zebulon, Georgia. She was born on March 28, 1941 in Pike Bluff, Arkansas. A memorial service was held on Oct. 10, 2020.
