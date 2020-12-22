Keith Andrews

Mr. Keith Eugene Andrews, age 62, of Milner, passed away December 20, 2020. He grew up in Savannah, son of the late Thomas Andrews and Mary Joyner Andrews. Keith moved to Orchard Hill when he was 18 and lived in this area ever since. He was a family man who loved and cared deeply for his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching racing, old western movies, and riding his Harley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife: Patricia Andrews; children: Robbie Brooks (Stacy) of Newnan, Nathan Brooks (Rose) of Meansville, Derrick Brooks (Kayla) of Locust Grove, Beth Bruce (Mikey) of Zebulon, Vincent Kelly of Macon and Christopher Kelly of Macon; 18 grand-children, with another on the way; and one great-granddaughter.
A private family visitation will be held.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.