Former officer, Pike resident, arrested

Former McDonough Police Major and Meansville resident Chad Rosborough, 47, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 15. He was the Commander of the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force. He was arrested and charged with three counts of theft by taking and two counts of violation of oath of office.
He was booked into the Henry County Jail.
An investigation by the GBI revealed that he had unlawfully taken around $4,500 from the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force. McDonough Police Chief Preston Dorsey requested the assistance of the GBI Region 10 Atlanta Office on June 19 in reference to an allegation of theft by Rosborough while he was serving as Commander of the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force.