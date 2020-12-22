COVID-19 cases rise quickly

Pike County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen quickly over the past few weeks. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there were 81 cases in the past two weeks, compared to 55 in the previous two weeks and 42 before that. Pike is still listed at 12 deaths from the illness with five deaths listed as ‘probable deaths’ meaning COVID-19 played a part.
There have been a total of 571 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pike since March, 496 antigen positive cases and 46 hospitalizations.
Before school let out for break, there were a total of 23 positive students and 9 positive adults, an increase of 18 students and five adults from the previous count. There were an additional 208 quarantined students.
Testing for COVID-19 has increased in Pike as well with medical offices staying busy with patients. Of those tested, 15.3% were positive over the past two weeks with 10.3% positive of all the testing since March. The state’s positive percent was 13.2% over the past two weeks and 9.7% overall.