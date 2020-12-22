Farmers, students bring joy to nursing home residents

Students in the Program Challenge classes at Pike County Elementary School received a little help from the owners of Grey Dog Farm in Williamson recently as they raised funds to provide gifts for every patient at Brightmoor Nursing Home. The students came up with an idea to brighten the spirits of nursing home residents by giving them gifts for Christmas and were helped by Jenny Clausen, owner of Grey Dog Farm to raise the money for the gifts. After reading a previous story in the Journal Reporter about the class raising funds, Jenny - a retired science lab teacher of 35 years - invited the local Challenge students to visit Grey Dog Farm and pick up pecans while learning about agriculture and then sell the pecans to earn a donation for their gifts for hospice patients.
“Mrs. Clausen is so amazing! She walked the kids through a huge barn full of equipment - tractors, tree-shakers and a huge pecan elevator and sorter machine that the kids got to practice with in small groups. Then she handed them all a paper bag and told them that as we go on a walking tour around the farm, they can fill up their bags with the different varieties of pecans she’s pointing out,” said Challenge teacher Ashley Wright. “They all got to take their bags full of pecans home! Now, keep in mind we had close to 35 kids with bags full to the brim with pecans.”
“She also let them meet one of her Weimaraners, Scarlett, of Grey Dog Farm. The property is breathtaking. One of our kids even described it as magical, and the weather was perfect. She let them visit one of the lakes with a bridge to an island in the middle of the lake that had a quaint little gazebo on it. The kids loved it! When our tour was over, they got to put their bags of pecans down, pick up a bucket, and go wild. They were everywhere picking up pecans ... on a mission! What we were able to collect in the time left was probably not even half of what the kids took home. So, she made no profit from us being there at all except the joy that she missed from being around and teaching kids. So, she and her husband opened up their farm to us, treated us to a fantastic tour, educated our kids about the ins and outs of pecan farming, let the kids take home as many pecans as they could pick, and they offered to make a donation to us as well.”
After the field trip, students from the elementary school Challenge classes brought in 91 shoeboxes and packed each one with a magnifying glass, four different scripture cards, a Christmas ornament, a pack of colored pencils, a coin pouch with $2 in it to be used for snack and drink machines and BINGO night, a handheld puzzle and hand sanitizer as well as a variety of candy. Students and parents helped wrap each gift and they were delivered to Brightmoor Hospice in time for each resident to get a special gift for Christmas.
“I just want to thank everyone who has had a hand in the Christmas boxes for Brightmoor and Mrs. Wood for helping plan, organize and supervise the whole field trip,” said Ashley. “Whether it was helping to wrap, providing change, or sending in shoeboxes, it was a huge group effort and success! We were able to make sure every patient has a gift to open. Thank you again for everything!”