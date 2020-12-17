Ephron Ward Yearwood

Ward Yearwood, 90, passed away at his home on Flat Shoals Rd. early Wednesday morning, December 16. Born in Fulton County, he lived in Atlanta until his graduation from Tech High in 1947. After being drafted into the army he served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He was the son of Eutha Ward Yearwood Lanford and Ephron Bailey Yearwood. He is survived by one sister, Virginia Yearwood Long of Canton. He was preceded in death by his sisters Jackie Yearwood Stone and Jean Yearwood Hunt.
He met his wife Ann Jefferson Whatley after coming home from his stint in Germany. They have been married 66 years. He worked in Atlanta at the post office, moved to Pike County to farm, worked in industry at Stowe-Woodward, Inc, managed the Cedars Golf Course, worked at Caldwell Superette, finally retiring from Borden Chemicals in Griffin as assistant foreman in 1995. He looked forward to his greatest hobbies: golf and gardening.
Father of Jeff and Julie Yearwood, Linda and Michael Smith, Peggy and Bruce Sarsfield, Ellen Yearwood and Sally Kleaveland, he thoroughly enjoyed all his wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as he followed a sincere faith at Concord Baptist Church, where he was an active Deacon for many years, while also singing in the choir, leading the congregational songs, directing Sunday School, and setting an example of strength and gentleness and loving faithfulness through the years. He was a mentor to many and a trusted confidante. His sense of humor endeared him to everyone he met.
Traditional funeral services will be held at Concord Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Jeff Yearwood on Saturday, December 19th. The body will lie in state from 12-2 p.m. at the church, with the service following at 2 p.m. and the graveside remarks and prayer at 3 p.m. at old Hebron Cemetery in Concord. A private gathering of extended family members will be held at Linda’s home afterward.
The family thanks all who offered prayers and condolences and made all the preparations easy to manage.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.