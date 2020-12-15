Douglas Trelling Rounds of Zebulon, Georgia flew West peacefully on his final flight December 9, 2020. He was 86 years old.
Douglas (Doug) was born in Dowagiac, Michigan on June 3, 1934. At a young age Doug realized in order to be successful in life he would have to work hard to overcome some of the obstacles that he faced growing up. And that he did. Graduating from Holly High School in 1952 (with Honors) in Holly, Michigan where he was class president, he also excelled in all high school sports. Upon finishing high school, he even received offers from the Yankees and the Cubs for a baseball career. But since he was a young boy, Doug had a keen interest in airplanes and elected to pursue his dreams in aviation instead of baseball.
After high school he attended Western Michigan College to receive his pilot’s license and ratings. In 1953 he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving a year before being RIF’d (reduction in force) and he was honorably discharged.
He was hired by Delta Air Lines December 3, 1956 and had a 38-year career with Delta as an airline pilot before he officially retired June 3, 1994. During his career with Delta, he flew every different type of airplane the airline owned from Douglas DC-3s to Boeing 747s. Not only was he a pilot for Delta, but also a Flight Instructor and Check Airman on ten of the twelve different types of airplanes he flew during his career. Doug was also a member of the Air Line Pilots Association and served on its Safety and Accident Investigation Committees for many years.
His passion was aviation and he was a licensed pilot for 68 years, a licensed airplane mechanic (Airframe/Powerplant) for over 60 years with Aircraft Inspection Authority on his mechanic’s license for over 50 years.
In his personal aviation life, he owned more than 50 different antique and classic airplanes while restoring/maintaining numerous aircraft. He was a respected aviation historian with several articles published. Doug served as a Director of the Antique Airplane Association (AAA) for 32 years, and Vice President of the AAA for 10 years. He was a member of the American Aviation Historical Society, the Early Birds, the Quiet Birdmen, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA where he served as a judge for antique aircraft during the years 1975 thru 1977 at Oshkosh, Wisconsin), and many other aviation organizations. He built and owned the second oldest (1967) registered airport in Pike County, Georgia that still exists today.
Doug served his local community in many ways by being on numerous committees such as Planning and Zoning for Pike County, the Kiwanis Club, the Elks Club, and he volunteered for numerous events in Pike County.
Doug had a love for dogs, his farm, his airport, and antique cars, but most of all, he loved and cherished his wife Bonnie more than anything.
Doug was preceded in death by his father Francis Charles Rounds, his mother Marjorie Rose Rounds, and his brother Norman Rounds.
He is survived by his loving wife Bonnie of 67 years, his brother Don Rounds, daughter Leslie Ratliff (Eddie), daughter Tracy Sims (Herb), son Doug Rounds Jr (Mark), son Nathan Rounds (Linda), 6 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
A lyric from a famous songwriter comes to mind when Doug recently reminisced about his own past: “Through 86 years of perpetual motion, some of it was magic, some of it was tragic, but I had a good life all the way”. God Speed Captain Rounds, May Blue Skies and Tailwinds always be with you…….
A memorial service for Douglas Trelling Rounds will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: American Alzheimer’s Association or Youth Aviation Program High Flight Scholarship, Alexander Memorial Field/Candler Field,
Williamson, GA 30292