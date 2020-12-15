William Reedy

Mr. William Rufus Reedy, age 76 of Molena, passed away December 13, 2020, at his home. He was born in Itta Bena, MS, son of the late Eugene Reedy and Bessie Easter Reedy. He was patriotic and a proud veteran of the United States Army serving at the 38th Parallel in the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the military, Mr. Reedy went to work as a lineman for the telephone company. He worked there a short time before taking a job at Georgia Power where he worked for many years before retiring as a substation operator. He was a mason and member of Montgomery Lodge #31 in Zebulon. Mr. Reedy liked fishing, hunting and spending time at his second home in Palm Harbor, FL. He enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and a brother, Bessie Mae, Earl and Martha Jean; brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, J. L. and Sue Wynn, Harrington Gilbert and Rob Harris; and a nephew, Don Gilbert.
He is survived by his wife: Patricia Wynn Reedy; daughter and son-in-law: Trisha Ann and Charlton Boyt of Zebulon; grandchildren: Triton, Remi, and Lexi Boyt; sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Gilbert, Tammy Harris of Molena and Fran Reedy of Sturgis, MS; brother: George Reedy of Molena; nieces and nephews: Mark Wynn, Marty Wynn, Michael Gilbert, Wendy Ard, Christina Harris, Courtney Whitehouse, Jeg Reedy, Jason Reedy, Amanda Reedy, Lisa Stevenson, and Johnny Stevenson; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, December 16, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2 p.m., at Beulah Baptist Church, 7327 GA Hwy. 109, Molena. Pastor Jim Pitts and Mr. Matt Bottoms will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Reedy will be taken to the church 30 minutes prior to the service to lie-in-state.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.