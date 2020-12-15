Lady Pirates celebrate successful season

Pike County High School’s softball team recently held their end of the year celebration and awards banquet on Dec. 7 at Christ Chapel.
The team finished the season in Columbus with a 24-11 record and a third-place finish in the state tournament on Oct. 31.
“This season was full of the unknown … you didn’t know if we would even have a season, if the season was going to be cut short, or who you would have available from game to game due to quarantines and sickness,” said coach Kevin Mobley. “This was a great event to honor these student-athletes who had a great year on the diamond.”
The coaching staff recognized the JV team first and then Mobley turned the attention to the varsity squad. The coaching staff awarded the girls their state medals they earned by placing third and then Mobley turned the attention to the All-Region team honors.
He recognized senior pitcher, Julianne Grubb, and junior catcher, Alana Crenshaw, for being named Honorable Mentions to the all-region teams. Callie Williams (sophomore, 1B/C/OF) and Jamie Corbin (junior, SS/P) were named Second Team All-Region. Pike County ended up with four members making the first team, including Madison Neal (junior, INF), Maggie Nauck (senior, UT), Shelby Duncan (junior, INF), and Bailee Brown (junior, OF). Shelby Duncan - who hit .628 with 9 doubles, 14 runs batted in, 19 runs scored - was named the Region 2-AAA Offensive Player of the Year.
Team awards were then presented to the deserving athletes. The Golden Glove Award was presented to the Lady Pirates best defender who earned the award last year as well. She had 78 total chances in the field and only recorded one error. The Golden Glove Award winner was Maggie Nauck.
The Silver Slugger award is presented to the player who finishes the season with the highest OPS. This year’s winner was Shelby Duncan.
Coach Mobley then presented Madison Neal with the Quality-at-Bats award. This goes to the hitter who has the highest percentage of QABs throughout the season.
The last team award given out was the Pirate Award. The award is given to the team MVP for the season.
“This award was presented to a senior who showed up every single day ready to get better and ready to encourage her teammates to do the same,” said coach Mobley. “She was consistent all year in the circle for the Lady Pirates and encouraged others to be their best. This year’s MVP is Julianne Grubb.”
The final awards of the night were presented to players who had received recognition from the state level. Julianne Grubb was selected to play in the Georgia Dugout Club Senior All-Star game on Nov. 14 at Buford High School.
Unfortunately, Julianne was unable to participate due to being quarantined, but it was a great honor to be chosen.
Juniors Shelby Duncan and Bailee Brown were recognized for being named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Teams. Shelby was named to the first team and Bailee was named to the second.
The Lady Pirates said goodbye to four senior players and one manager in Maggie Nauck, Julianne Grubb, Kaitlyn Rasbury, Belle Holmes, and Mia Mobley.
“These seniors will be missed,” said coach Mobley. “But we appreciate all that they gave for this program.”