Film on FDR features Pike County resident

Pike County’s James Fowler recently portrayed four-time president Franklin Delano Roosevelt for a documentary film. FDR was the 32nd president from 1933 until his death in 1945 and he helped lead the nation through the Great Depression as well as World War II.
James has performed as FDR for more than 12 years, starting when he was a high school teacher. He even lived on the grounds of the Roosevelt Institute after college, renting one of the cottages formerly used by polio patients from June to October 1982.
“Roosevelt has an amazing story. He first came to Georgia in 1924 at the invitation of George Peabody who told him about the healing qualities of the warm spring water in the area,” said James. “Roosevelt suffered from polio and while the warm springs improved his physical condition, it did not fully conquer his polio. But he was inspired to create an institute where polio patients could come and improve their condition as well. Polio has pretty much been eradicated but the modern Roosevelt Institute treats people who have spinal injuries and things of that nature and is still doing a good work.”
FDR built the first cottage in Warm Springs in 1926. The second cottage he built was completed in 1932 when he was still governor of New York state and over time it came to be known as the Little White House.
“He would come down during the spring or fall but never during the summer because it was incredibly hot and humid,” said James. “He was always interested in the locals and the growth of the Roosevelt Institute. He was always focused on trying to conquer polio. He didn’t get to visit quite as often after Pearl Harbor, but he always tried to come around for Thanksgiving to celebrate with the patients and the young people at the Roosevelt Institute who he referred to as ‘his kids.’”
James has had an impact on thousands of kids as well, having taught high school history for 30 years. He lived on the grounds of the Roosevelt Institute before taking a teaching job at East Coweta in 1982. When teaching his students about FDR’s impact on the nation, he would imitate the legendary former president.
“In the summer of 1982, I got a job at the Little White House as a tour guide and I fell in love with the place,” he said. “I rented one of the cottages that was used by polio patients at the Roosevelt Institute then took a job with East Coweta High School. “I’m just a child of the 60s and 70s, so I grew up in front of the television and grew up imitating people from television. I would show films to my high school students and mimic them - including Roosevelt.”
Over the years, he has performed as Roosevelt at many different events. Robin Glass, superintendent of the Little White House state park told him about the park’s occasional need for a Roosevelt actor. In 2009, Fowler was asked to celebrate the D-Day prayer that Roosevelt broadcast to the nation in 1944.
“President Roosevelt got on the radio that night and informed the nation that the battle had been underway and he led the nation in prayer and as far as I know, he was the first president to do that,” said Fowler. “I learned his voice by listening to his speeches and performed his D-Day speech and prayer and fortunately it was a big success. After that I performed the Pearl Harbor speech and starting doing programs for President’s Day and it has just expanded since then.”
At one of his performances, a lady was filming James on her phone. She worked for an electric co-op that was about to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Rural Electrification Administration. In August 1938, Roosevelt traveled to Barnesville, Georgia to ‘flip the switch’ at the dedication of the Lamar Electric Membership Corporation attended by a massive crowd of 50,000 people.
“President Roosevelt and Congress worked to provide a system of cheap electrical power for Georgia and eventually the rest of the nation through the Rural Electrification Administration,” said James, who re-enacted Roosevelt’s speeches about rural electrification across the state. He has also performed for various private groups and did a one-man Roosevelt show for both Gordon State College and Kennesaw State University.
James spent time recently being filmed for an FDR documentary and he got to be driven in a 1938 Packard around Warm Springs, go to the Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School and visit Dowdell’s Knob at Pine Mountain as well as shooting scenes around the Little White House and Roosevelt Institute.
“It was a joy to be driven around in that classic car and it just really took me back in time,” he said. “Roosevelt guided the country through Great Depression and second World War and his words still ring true, “The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.’ He was truly an inspiration to the country. He didn’t try to hide the fact that he was crippled although there was an agreement with the press not to show him trying to walk. However, when Roosevelt made public appearances at rallies and campaign stops, he had to be helped to the podium so the crowd saw that he was in a wheelchair. Regardless, his message was always one of positivity and achievement. It’s been very rewarding sharing that message.”
Fowler also did voice over work that will be included in the documentary. Dan White, a friend of Fowler’s from Gordon College, partnered with Kaye Lanning Minchew, the author of A President in Our Midst: Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Georgia and Georgia State University to film the documentary. The release date is set for January 2021 since Roosevelt was born Jan. 30, 1882 or if it can’t be released then, it will be released in April 2021, the month he died at his home in Warm Springs.
“President Roosevelt had just completed an international journey in March 1945 and visited with Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill at Yalta in southern Russia. The trip was very exhausting and his health was on the decline. He returned to the states in late March, gave a speech concerning the achievements of this conference and then journeyed from Washington DC to the Little White House and was staying there in Warm Springs when he passed away. If he had lived, he was making plans to go to San Francisco for the opening of the United Nations. Sadly, he didn’t make it as he suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and was pronounced dead around 3:35 p.m. on April 12 1945. That’s why all the clocks at the Little White House museum and in the cottages are set at 3:45 p.m.”
Fowler currently teaches part time at Southern Crescent Technical College in Griffin and lives with his wife of 37 years, Melinda Fowler in northern Pike County. He can be reached via Facebook under James Fowler and by email at james.fowler@sctech.edu.