Send Christmas cards to Pike Manor

Operation Christmas Cheer is underway for the residents of Pike Manor as Christmas cards have been requested by the community.
“We wanted to see if you guys would consider sending Christmas cards to Pike Manor residents to spread Christmas cheer,” said a post on their social media. “It’s no secret this year has been difficult so we would love your help with this!”
Address cards to “Operation Christmas Cheer” or they can be addressed to the name of a resident. There are 24 residents at Pike Manor. The address is 10642 Highway 19 N, Zebulon, GA 30295.