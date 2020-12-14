James Harold Stone, Sr

Mr. James Harold “Jimmy” Stone, Sr., age 84, of Zebulon, passed away December 7, 2020. He was born in Walton County, GA, son of the late Benjamin Stone and Bennie Lee Brown Stone. Jimmy was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a sheet metal specialist for BH&W in Jonesboro for many years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Many people will remember when he planted his 18 acre field with thousands of sunflowers for the Experiment Station. Mr. Stone was a good neighbor and friend and was always helping others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Gina Stone, and sister, Minni Lee Wiley.
He is survived by his wife: Melody Stone; daughter and son-in-law: Ginger and Henry Lester of Byron; son: James Stone of Zebulon; grandchildren: Matthew Henry Lester, Jr. (Evelyn), Christopher Benjamin Lester (Chasity Ann); Emily Katherine Mattox (Bryan) and Tiffani Stone; 11 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law: Vivian Louise Peace.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 12, at 1 p.m., in Moody Memorial Gardens with Rev. Henry Lester officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.