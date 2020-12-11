Mrs. Shelba Dean Chadwick Kelly, age 60, of Williamson, passed away December 8, 2020. She was born in Blount County, AL, daughter of the late Ernest Lee Chadwick and Sadie Viola Guffey Chadwick.
Shelba happily worked for Buffington Cabinet Company in Zebulon for the past 10 years. She was crafty and in her free time enjoyed cabinetry, and painting. She enjoyed adventuring to estate sales with her husband and sisters. Shelba was an avid and talented gardener who loved to pick pears from her fruit trees with her grandchildren. Her family was the light of her life. She loved them fiercely and they loved her deeply.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ann Chadwick Jones, great-niece, Whitney Jones, and brothers-in-law, Loyd Shelton and Gilbert Burgess.
She is survived by her husband: Ron Kelly; sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Melissa Kelly of Acworth and Matt and Kristie Kelly of Meansville; her beloved dog Andre; grandchildren: Charlie Kelly, Sawyer Kelly, Ellie Williams, Alex Williams, and Levi Kelly; sisters: Judy Chadwick Endsley (Dennis) of Blountsville, Josephine Chadwick Shelton of Blountsville, Lavel Chadwick Burgess of Woodville, AL, Sherry Chadwick Bradberry (David) of Blountsville, Jeanene Chadwick Alldredge of Blountsville; brothers-in-law: Herman Jones of Albertville, AL, and Sam Alldredge of Arab, AL; sisters-in-law: Michelle Ray of Huntsville, AL, Kathy Green of NY, Jennifer Bradberry of MN and Patti Lopez of TX; and many nieces and nephews.
Shelba is deeply loved and will be missed by all.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, December 12, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 13, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Judy and Dennis Endsley officiating.