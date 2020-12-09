Mary Anne Dunn

/Unitedbank
Wednesday, December 9. 2020
Mrs. Mary Anne Hancock Dunn, age 88, formerly of Concord, passed away December 6, 2020, at The Woods Senior Care in Griffin. She was born in Concord, daughter of the late William Robert Hancock, Sr. and Miriam Story Hancock. Mrs. Dunn was athletic and played basketball, tennis, and golf. She also enjoyed swimming and shopping. She worked for Concord Banking Company and was also the Postmaster in Concord, where she retired.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alonzo Paul “Bay” Dunn, her son Alonzo Burke Dunn, and her brother, William Robert “Billy” Hancock, Jr.
 
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Kay and Billy Dickinson of Eatonton; daughter-in-law: JoeAnn Dunn of Forsyth; grandchildren: Michael Alonzo Dunn, Robert Andrew Dickinson (Jen) and Lisa Dickinson Bell (Bilijack); her brother-cousin: Sonny Story; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.
 
A private family service will be held and burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery in Zebulon.
 
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Concord Baptist Church, P.O. Box 181, Concord, GA 30206.
