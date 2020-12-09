Mrs. Mary Anne Hancock Dunn, age 88, formerly of Concord, passed away December 6, 2020, at The Woods Senior Care in Griffin. She was born in Concord, daughter of the late William Robert Hancock, Sr. and Miriam Story Hancock. Mrs. Dunn was athletic and played basketball, tennis, and golf. She also enjoyed swimming and shopping. She worked for Concord Banking Company and was also the Postmaster in Concord, where she retired.
Mary Anne Dunn
