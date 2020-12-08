Recount results in exact same numbers

According to elections supervisor Lynn Vickers, Pike County had exactly the same numbers in the first election results, the election audit and the election recount which was completed Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
A Logic and Accuracy testing of the county’s equipment was completed Nov. 27 with no issues, according to Vickers. The recount started and was finished Nov. 30. The recount process involved one person getting a batch of ballots and documents on appropriate forms and then signs them over to the person working the ballot scanner. The ballots were scanned and documented and then returned to the person handling the paperwork. The scanned ballots were then sent to the validate and public system to tally the numbers for each candidate.
“I feel like overall, the state election was fair and accurate,” said Vickers. “We are asking Pike County citizens to exercise their right to vote in the Jan. 5 election as well. Early voting will begin Dec. 14 and run through Dec. 31. Our office is closed for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The times for early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no Saturday voting for the run off. Absentee applications for mail in ballots can be turned in until Dec. 31.”
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said last week that it appears President-elect Joe Biden will win the state after a second recount of ballots cast. He said the second Georgia recount requested has not resulted in any “substantial changes.”
“We have seen no substantial changes to the results from any county so far, and that’s what we expected,” he said.
Raffensperger, who identifies himself as a Trump supporter, has said that several investigations have uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Georgia as the president has alleged. Attorney General William Barr of the Justice Department has also stated that the department has not found any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the country.
Raffensperger, along with Georgia Sen. Marty Harbin, Rep. David Knight and Rep. Karen Mathiak did call for the Spalding County elections supervisor to step down after “serious management issues and poor decision-making during the November 3 general election,” by supervisor Marcia Ridley.
State election officials said there were issues with the voting systems the morning of the election and proper procedures were bypassed. At issue was the use of emergency ballots, which are scanned immediately, versus provisional ballots, which are processed differently. Officials said the decision to use provisional ballots put the integrity of the election at risk.
In Fulton County, there are issues involving 4,000 ballots which some sources claim were counted after staff and the Republican party representative were asked to leave. Fulton County elections director Rick Barron said no one was asked to leave and that announcement was never made.
Raffensperger said Dec. 4 that Gov. Brian Kemp agreed to his request for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in ongoing investigations related to the 2020 General Election.
“I have assured Georgians throughout this process that I will investigate every credible allegation that is brought to my office, and I appreciate the leadership and resources that Gov. Kemp is providing,” Raffensperger said. “The governor and I are committed to following every lead, and the expertise, experience and manpower provided by the GBI will help us move more quickly through a process where time is of the essence. We will stop at nothing to guarantee that all Georgians can have faith in the integrity of our election. At this point, my office has found no evidence of widespread fraud, and three recounts -- including a hand recount of paper ballots that voters read and approved before scanning -- have returned the same result, but we will follow the evidence where it takes us and we will adhere to the law.”